PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a Rs20 billion Ramazan package on Saturday, under which four million households across the country will receive financial assistance.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said that this year four million families - approximately 20 million people - will be provided Rs5,000 per household through a digital wallet.

“We will make sure that around 20 million people will get relief from this package which will be distributed in the first 10 days of Ramazan,” he added.

He claimed that the inflation during Ramadan is lower compared to previous years, adding this year, an amount of Rs20 billion has been allocated for the purpose as the relief amount last year was Rs7 billion.

Sharif also lauded all the relevant authorities and institutions including ministries, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and tech companies that worked day and night to devise a digital mechanism.

“The federal government’s initiative would benefit all parts of the country through a well-devised digital system,” he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the foreign partners for their partnership and support in this noble cause, and appreciated their commitment and valuable contributions.

PM Sharif said that billions of rupees of the poor nation had been stuck up in litigation for years and expressed the resolve of the government to get expeditious decisions over Rs500 billion cases pending adjudication in various courts.

He said that corruption was being dealt with iron hands, adding during their previous interim government’s tenure, the banks had made windfall profits over the fluctuation of dollar rates and got stay orders from the court when the government introduced legislation in this regard.

Referring to a decision of the recent Sindh High Court, he added, Rs23 billion were recovered from the disposal of a stay case.

He termed the corruption in the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) as “worst” and said that it was being privatised, ending public agonies with a very proactive digital system like the one just launched.

He also reiterated to close down other government entities running into losses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer said that the programme was sanctioned in 20 days in which all the relevant authorities played a significant part, enabling them to launch the initiative in the holy month.

He said that a foolproof mechanism would ensure swift transfer of the amount to four million deserving families all over the country.

Moreover, a total of 600 stalls were being set up at the tehsil level to provide sugar at a subsidised price of Rs130 kilogramme.

