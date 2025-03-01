AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Mar 01, 2025
Russia says seized two new villages in eastern Ukraine

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2025 10:45pm

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Saturday it had seized two more villages in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv officials said Russian strikes had killed one person and wounded 19.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured Sudne and Burlatske in the south of the eastern Donetsk region.

They lie near the town of Velyka Novosilka, which was seized by the Russian army at the end of January.

Bomb kills at least one person at luxury Moscow apartment building

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 154 drones overnight, of which 103 were downed and 51 disappeared from the radar without causing damage or casualties.

Ukrainian regional authorities, however, reported one death and several injuries.

In the southern Odesa region, one person died and three were wounded, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

Twelve people were wounded in the northeastern Kharkiv region and two others in the southern Kherson region, local authorities said.

Two others were wounded in the rail and mining hub of Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces are gaining ground and threatening this key logistical centre for Ukrainian troops.

In the Russian-controlled part of Kherson, Ukrainian bombardment killed three people, the Moscow-installed governor said.

