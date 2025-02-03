AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bomb kills at least one person at luxury Moscow apartment building

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 01:34pm

MOSCOW: A bomb tore through the lobby of a luxury apartment block in Moscow on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring four others, Russian state media reported, citing emergency services.

The bomb detonated just as a man with bodyguards entered the lobby of the the “Scarlet Sails” complex on the banks of the Moskva River just 12 km (7 miles) from the Kremlin, according to Russian media.

State news agency TASS cited law enforcement as calling the blast an “assassination”. It was not immediately clear who the target had been, but the agency said that among the injured were bodyguards of the dead man.

Ukraine drone attacks target Russian energy facilities, spark oil refinery fires

Baza, a Telegram channel with contacts in Russia’s security services, published video showing major damage to the lobby of the building.

In December, Ukraine took credit for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov in a bomb blast outside a Moscow apartment building.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Moscow Bomb blast RUssia Ukraine war Russian missile Russian drone attacks

Comments

200 characters

Bomb kills at least one person at luxury Moscow apartment building

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories