Bomb kills at least one person at luxury Moscow apartment building

MOSCOW: A bomb tore through the lobby of a luxury apartment block in Moscow on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring four others, Russian state media reported, citing emergency services.

The bomb detonated just as a man with bodyguards entered the lobby of the the “Scarlet Sails” complex on the banks of the Moskva River just 12 km (7 miles) from the Kremlin, according to Russian media.

State news agency TASS cited law enforcement as calling the blast an “assassination”. It was not immediately clear who the target had been, but the agency said that among the injured were bodyguards of the dead man.

Baza, a Telegram channel with contacts in Russia’s security services, published video showing major damage to the lobby of the building.

In December, Ukraine took credit for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov in a bomb blast outside a Moscow apartment building.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.