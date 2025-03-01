China, Pakistan to partner on first manned space mission: PM

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement for the country’s space programme, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced that Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will be launching its first manned space mission to China’s space station.

Speaking at a function following the exchange of agreement between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPPARCO) and China Manned Space Agency, he said this is yet another fantastic move by the Chinese government to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this area.

He emphasised that under the dynamic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, not only is the space programme progressing speedily, but also mega projects in other sectors are being built in Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has truly transformed the country’s landscape.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s participation in the China Space Station programme demonstrates the strong relationship between the two countries and will go a long way in exchanging knowledge and support for the shared goal of peaceful space exploration for the betterment of all.

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will receive training at the Astronaut Center of China. One of the selected astronauts will be trained as a scientific payload specialist to conduct specialised research aboard the China Space Station (CSS). The astronaut selection process will be finalised in 2026, aimed at flying in an upcoming mission as per CSS planning.

The inaugural national astronaut mission at CSS will focus on carrying out advanced scientific experiments across a range of disciplines, such as biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy.

The Director General of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Dr Lin Xinqiang, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, reaffirming China’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in space exploration.

The Chairman of SUPPARCO, Mohammad Yousaf Khan, hailed the agreement as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space endeavours, stressing the importance of determination, flexibility, and technological advancement.

He called upon the youth, professionals, and academia to actively engage in Pakistan’s astronaut programme, urging them to contribute to the country’s space exploration initiatives through research, innovation, and skills development.

Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal described the agreement as a significant achievement, emphasising its importance in advancing technological innovation, building capacity, and conducting research.

Reuters adds: China and Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement on the selection and training of astronauts on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The agreement marks the first time China will be training astronauts for another country, the report said, adding that China’s space station will welcome its first foreign astronaut in the next few years.

