Print 2024-11-18

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

APP Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced its collaboration on a groundbreaking lunar exploration mission in partnership with China’s Chang’E 8 mission, set to launch in 2028.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space program, as SUPARCO’s indigenous rover will be part of the mission to explore the lunar surface. SUPARCO’s rover, with an approximate weight of 35 kilograms, will join China’s Chang’E 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.

Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

The rover is set to land on the lunar South Pole, a region known for its challenging terrain and potential scientific discoveries. This mission aims to explore the Moon’s surface, conduct scientific research, and test innovative technologies for future lunar and planetary exploration.

SUPARCO ILRS project Pakistan’s space program

