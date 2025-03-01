PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of Zarea Ltd

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of Zarea Limited, a leading B2B e-commerce platform revolutionising commodity trading and distribution in Pakistan.

Established in September 2020, Zarea Limited has emerged as a pioneer in the digital B2B marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers of cement, steel, agricultural biomass, and construction materials.

The ceremony was graced by Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Sindh Minister for Information Transport & Mass Transit and Rehmat Ali Hasnie President & CEO of National Bank of Pakistan, as chief guests.

Also in attendance were Farrukh H Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, Board Members and Management of PSX, Ali Alam Qamar, CEO of Zarea Limited, Board members of Zarea Limited, Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities and Muhammad Shahid, CEO of Growth Securities.

Zarea Limited’s listing marks the first Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 2025 on the main board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The IPO concluded with an oversubscription of 1.9 times, raising a total of Rs 1.03 billion through the book-building process.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farrukh H Sabzwari said, “The successful IPO of Zarea Limited marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s capital market, reflecting growing investor confidence in technology-driven enterprises.

This achievement underscores the strength and vibrancy of PSX as a platform for fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth. We congratulate Zarea Limited on this remarkable journey and look forward to supporting more companies in unlocking their potential through our capital market.“

Ali Alam Qamar said that today marks a defining moment for Zarea Limited as we proudly list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. “As Pakistan’s leading B2B commodities marketplace, we are on a mission to transform the industry through technology, efficiency, transparency, and innovation”, he added. He said that with Pakistan’s commodities market valued at over $20 billion, Zarea aims to capture at least 1-2 percent of this market in the next 7-10 years.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO, Topline Securities said, “Over the years, Topline Securities has been actively working towards the development of Pakistan’s capital markets in various ways. One of the key areas we’ve focused on is the introduction of new companies through IPOs, and this is something we have been pursuing aggressively.

Giving his remarks, Muhammad Shahid CEO of Growth Securities congratulated the leadership and the entire management team of Zarea Limited on its successful listing on the Stock Exchange.

He said that this achievement is a testament to the company’s vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence. It also marks a significant milestone for Growth Securities as it is our first listing in the capacity of Joint CTI and Book Runner, he added.

