Business & Finance Print 2025-03-01

First public-sector tax agency: SRB attains ICAP’s TOoP status

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has awarded Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) the prestigious status of Training Organisation outside Practice (TOoP). This milestone achievement makes SRB the first public sector tax agency in Pakistan to receive this recognition.

As a result of this recognition, the SRB will now be able to engage CA students for articleship, enhancing the board’s tax audit capabilities by leveraging the rigorous academic and professional training of ICAP students.

A certificate award ceremony was held at the Chief Minister House, , where ICAP President Saifullah formally presented the certificate to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and SRB Chairman Dr. Wasif Ali Memon. Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah and other high-ranking officials were also present.

Murad lauded the SRB performance and leadership in modernizing revenue collection and initiating progressive reforms. He reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and underscored the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) resolve to provide efficient taxpayer facilitation.

In his address, CM Sindh emphasized that taxes should not be viewed as a burden but as an investment, enabling the government to enhance public services and infrastructure for taxpayers. He further noted that Sindh offers the best tax facilitation services among all tax jurisdictions in Pakistan and encouraged continued collaboration between SRB and ICAP to refine the province’s taxation system through professional expertise.

Chairman SRB Dr. Wasif Ali Memon highlighted SRB’s remarkable growth, noting that SRB’s revenue collection has increased from Rs. 25 billion in its first year (2011) to Rs. 25 billion per month today. He also shared insights into SRB’s adoption of modern methodologies to improve tax compliance and administration, while at the same time providing maximum facilitation to the taxpayers.

ICAP President Mr. Saifullah expressed gratitude towards CM Sindh for supporting ICAP’s initiatives and commended SRB’s taxpayer-friendly policies. He proposed the establishment of a joint working group between ICAP and SRB to further enhance tax systems and governance. The proposal was welcomed and appreciated by CM Sindh.

The Government of Sindh remains committed to progressive taxation, efficient revenue administration, and fostering professional partnerships to build a robust financial ecosystem in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

government of Sindh ICAP SRB

