AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi tech firm Alat buys 15% stake in Germany’s TK Elevator

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 07:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s new advanced industries firm Alat has bought a 15% stake in Germany’s TK Elevator and unveiled a 160 million euros ($166.62 million) joint venture for elevators and escalator solutions, the companies said on Monday.

Alat was launched by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier in the month and is aimed at helping make the kingdom a global centre for electronics and advanced industries.

It will become a direct shareholder of TK Elevator and a member of the current investment consortium, the companies said in a statement, adding that the deal is expected to close by the third quarter.

Saudi Arabia hires banks for inaugural green bond

The joint venture will be headquartered in Saudi Arabia and aims to manufacture elevators, escalators and moving walks locally.

In 2020, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp closed a 17.2 billion euro sale of its elevator division, later renamed TK Elevator, to private equity firms.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi tech firm Alat TK Elevator

Comments

200 characters

Saudi tech firm Alat buys 15% stake in Germany’s TK Elevator

Ramadan 2025: moon not sighted in Pakistan, first roza to be on March 2

KSE-100 Index closes over 500 points lower as selling persists

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Atal, Omarzai lift Afghanistan to 273 against Australia

Read more stories