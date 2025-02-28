AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

US cuts overseas aid contracts by more than 90pc

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

WASHINGTON: The United States has slashed its multi-year aid contracts by 92 percent, as it sought around $60 billion in savings in development and overseas humanitarian programs, the State Department said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, demanding a 90-day freeze on all US foreign aid to give his administration time to review overseas spending, with an eye to gutting programs not aligned with his “America First” agenda.

A federal judge had given the Trump administration on Tuesday less than two days to unfreeze all aid after a previous court order issued nearly two weeks earlier went ignored. But the Trump administration filed an emergency petition to the US Supreme Court, which issued an administrative stay late Wednesday, pausing the lower court’s order.

Trump administration eliminating 1,600 USAID jobs in the US

“At the conclusion of a process led by USAID leadership, including tranches personally reviewed by Secretary (Marco) Rubio, nearly 5,800 awards with $54 billion in value remaining were identified for elimination as part of the America First agenda — a 92 percent reduction,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The administration’s review in part targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with the vast majority eliminated during its course. It also looked at more than 9,100 grants involving foreign assistance, valued at more than $15.9 billion.

Following the review, 4,100 grants worth almost $4.4 billion were targeted to be eliminated, a 28 percent reduction.

“These commonsense eliminations will allow the bureaus, along with their contracting and grants officers, to focus on remaining programs, find additional efficiencies and tailor subsequent programs more closely to the Administration’s America First priorities,” the State Department statement said.

USAID distributes US humanitarian aid around the world, with health and emergency programs in around 120 countries. Programs that were not cut included food assistance, life-saving medical treatments for diseases like HIV and malaria, and support for countries including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Lebanon, among others, the State Department spokesperson said.

US Trump administration US President Donald Trump US foreign aid overseas aid contracts

Comments

200 characters

US cuts overseas aid contracts by more than 90pc

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories