SDPI holds roundtable discussion: Experts express views on need for creating more provinces

ISLAMABAD: The experts on federalism, democracy, and devolution, Thursday, expressed diverse views on creating more provinces.

Those who favoured creating more smaller provinces were of the view that the new provinces should be set up as administrative units while others were of the view that provinces in Pakistan can only be created through constitutional Amendment and based on language, culture, and other local dynamics instead of administrative lines.

They were speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Political Economy of Administrative Restructuring” organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

To kick off the discussion on the subject, Mian Muhammad Amir, noted educationist and media outlet head, presented his paper, “Pakistan 1947-2025- Why it continues to Fail its People?”

He said development in Pakistan is limited to five capitals (one federal and four provincial). Rest of the country did not benefit being out of sight of the provincial capitals, so there is a dire need to create more smaller provinces at the division levels along administrative lines.

This will benefit the people across Pakistan. However, there was a consensus among the diverse speakers that service delivery in the country is poor so there is a need to strengthen local government.

Mian Amir said we are reluctant to speak on this subject, otherwise, this could have been the most popular decision liked by the people of Pakistan.

According to his paper, smaller manageable provinces will help train leadership from the grass roots and at least from the middle class. He warned that 30 million children are out of schools, and we are creating a lot of unemployed youth.

Quoting from the Indian experience of creating new states, he argued that only smaller provinces will be viable. He thanked SDPI for initiating the debate on his paper and on the overall subject.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that they have been discussing the issue of new provinces within the party. He said that in India, language and culture were behind creating new states. He said we must go through the provisions of the constitution to move towards creating more provinces.

He said that the new provinces cannot be made unless the provincial assembly of the respective province adopts a unanimous resolution to do so as was done by the Punjab Assembly on Seraiki province. We must change the very dynamics of the constitution if we want to create smaller provinces.

We need to create a balance in powers, he said. Instead of asking for new smaller provinces, there is a need to empower local governments so that the people can benefit from these governments at local levels, the PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said. He agreed with Mian Amir’s concern regarding injustice, no human security, and weak services delivery which, he added, can be improved through a robust local government system.

Former Punjab minister Mian Imran Massod said that our politicians should not be afraid of such academic debates on issues of public interest. Supporting the ideas of smaller provinces, he said that since the 18th Amendment, devolution to provinces have been done and it created no harm to the federation.

Furthermore, provinces may not affect federal structure. He said if consensus evolved among all players, we could do another constitutional amendment paving ways for new provinces. We should take this discourse positively as an administrative measure.

MQM leader Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi was of the view that Pakistan has been suffering from administrative ills instead of economic crisis. If we make new provinces along administrative lines, we can solve our socio-economic and political issues.

He said they believe in devolution of powers. Under the 18th Amendment, the power was devolved from federation to the provinces which further should go down to MCs and UC levels.

Like the National Finance Commission awards, there should be provincial commission awards to empower local governments.

Dr Shahid Kardar, former Finance Minister Punjab, said that we have an elite capture instead of a federal democracy. There is a greater power disbalance; the system gives powers to few elites and do not serve the masses.

Former federal secretary Syed Kaleem Imam called for taking the debate to the public to get their opinion on the subject.

Dr Nadeemul Haq called for reducing the burden of expenses of the governments by slashing number of the ministers and ministries and reducing expenses of the government officials including judges.

Senior journalist Zahid Hussain said Pakistan’s system is based on state centralism. There is a need to set up a strong local government system and to reconstruct the provinces to deliver to the people.

Advocate Riasat Ali Azad called for independence of judiciary, rule of law, a pro-people legislation in the country. He was of the view that the 26th Amendment in the constitution has made the judiciary redundant.

Human rights lawyer Col Inamur Rehman (retired) said that nothing could be hidden in the era of social media. Tell the people about their rights and there could be a referendum on the issue of creating more provinces.

Shahid Zaheer, a former bureaucrat suggested to bridge the gap between the people and policy maker to improve trust level, so that people contribute taxes willingly.

