FBR suspends two Customs officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended two Customs officers at Taftan (Pakistan-Iran border) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday.

According to the notification, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule-5(1) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, the authority has decided to place following officers of Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan under suspension with immediate effect till, conclusion of disciplinary proceedings under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020: Iltaf Hussain, appraising officer (BS-16) and Shamaun Salamat, inspector (BS-16).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025