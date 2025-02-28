AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

FBR suspends two Customs officers

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended two Customs officers at Taftan (Pakistan-Iran border) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday.

According to the notification, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule-5(1) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, the authority has decided to place following officers of Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan under suspension with immediate effect till, conclusion of disciplinary proceedings under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020: Iltaf Hussain, appraising officer (BS-16) and Shamaun Salamat, inspector (BS-16).

