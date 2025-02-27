AIRLINK 185.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 04:16pm

Gold prices fell in Pakistan in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs303,000, shedding Rs3,300 on Thursday.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold saw a decrease of Rs2,829 and was sold at Rs259,773.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,400 per tola.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,887 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $29 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,314 per tola.

