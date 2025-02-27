AIRLINK 185.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
Sports

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

AFP | BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 03:56pm
Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

The Champions Trophy dead-rubber Group A match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Stadium has been called off due to repeated shower.

The match was scheduled to start at 2 PM. However, the game was delayed for nearly two hours before being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Both teams are already out of the semi-final race after losing their first two games in the 50-over tournament.

Buttler to assess role as England captain after Champions Trophy exit

India and New Zealand progressed out of Group A.

In Group B, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan compete for the other two semi-final spots. England are out of contention.

