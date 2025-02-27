AIRLINK 184.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
FCCL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FLYNG 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
HUBC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 14.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 213.15 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (2.04%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.82%)
PRL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.77%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,989 Increased By 63.4 (0.53%)
BR30 36,073 Increased By 336.4 (0.94%)
KSE100 114,286 Increased By 423.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 35,564 Increased By 163.5 (0.46%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Buttler to assess role as England captain after Champions Trophy exit

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler said he would consider his future as England’s limited-overs captain but will not make any emotional decisions amid calls for him to step down following their Champions Trophy exit.

After a five-wicket defeat by Australia in their tournament opener, England were eliminated on Wednesday following their eight-run loss to Afghanistan in Lahore.

Buttler has now overseen 22 defeats in 34 one-day internationals since succeeding Eoin Morgan, with England losing their 50-overs and Twenty World Cup titles during his tenure.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. You’re probably not the first people I’d discuss that with,” the 34-year-old told reporters, adding that he was considering all the options.

Coach Trott says Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again

“I’ll take a bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right. Obviously, the guys at the top are in charge and they will have their own views as well.

“We need to get the team back to where it needs to be - competing for and winning these tournaments - and I’ve got to work out am I part of the solution or not?”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports that Buttler was a popular figure in the team but the captaincy did not sit comfortably on his shoulders.

“If you’re having to consider all options, that probably tells me the option is to let it go,” he said.

“That can be the most difficult thing to do.”

Michael Atherton, another former England skipper, said stepping down would be the right call after their failure at major International Cricket Council events.

“Sometimes you have to say it’s not working and therefore it’s time for a change and time for somebody else,” he added.

“I think deep down, he probably knows that.”

International Cricket Council Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Buttler to assess role as England captain after Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories