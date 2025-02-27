Bhoon named PBC representative in JCP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) nominated its former vice-Chairman Ahsan Bhoon as its representative in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for two years.

The decision was made during the Council’s meeting, which was chaired by Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, who is also PBC chairman. The meeting was attended by central and provincial members of the council.

Bhoon was elected with a majority vote, securing 14 votes. He will represent the PBC in the Commission, which plays a crucial role in judicial appointments across the country.

Khushdil Khan and Muhammad Yaseen Azad proposed the name of Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, advocate Supreme Court and Member, PBC, which was seconded by Hassan Raza Pasha and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, as nominee for member of the JCP.

On the other hand, Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan, member PBC proposed the name of Tahir Faraz Abbasi, advocate Supreme Court and Member, PBC, which was seconded by another member of PBC Abid Shahid Zuberi.

Fourteen members casted their votes in favour of Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and four in favour of Tahir Faraz Abbasi and one member had abstained from voting. Votes were casted by show of hands.

Bhoon will replace advocate Akhtar Hussain, who had resigned from his position as a member of the JCP, citing concerns over controversies surrounding judicial appointments.

Hussain, who was nominated thrice by the PBC, submitted his resignation to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who heads the commission.

In his letter, he expressed dissatisfaction with the recent selection process for Supreme Court judges.

“On present controversies with regard to judicial appointments, I am unable to continue and, hereby, resign as a member of JCP,” he wrote, requesting the PBC to nominate a new representative in his place.

Under 26th Constitutional Amendment, the commission, which approves judicial appointments, was reconstituted to include four members of the parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025