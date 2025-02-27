AIRLINK 184.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: SSGC has announced that it will ensure an uninterrupted gas supply for Sehar and Iftar preparations during Ramazan.

However, the company highlighted that the country’s gas reserves deplete by approximately 10% annually, further widening the gap between gas demand and supply. To manage gas pressure effectively, SSGC will conduct gas pressure profiling from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM and again from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM during Ramazan.

As per the schedule, gas will be available daily from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM, while supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM and 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

SSGC stated that these timings have been carefully planned to facilitate customers in preparing meals for Sehar and Iftar.

