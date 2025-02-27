AIRLINK 184.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.3%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.96%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,099 Increased By 237 (0.21%)
KSE30 35,450 Increased By 49 (0.14%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-27

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:21am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) signed an exploration agreement for the Miran Block in North Waziristan with a consortium comprising Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).

Under the terms of the deal, KPOGCL will hold the largest stake in the Miran Block, owning 51 percent of shares, while the remaining 49 percent will be owned by the OGDCL-led consortium. Similarly, KPOGCL will also receive 51 percent of the profits generated from the project.

The signing ceremony took place at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur attending as the chief guest.

Miran Block: KPOGCL completes bidding for exploration, production

The event was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Tariq Sadozai, along with senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, the KP Energy Department, and partner companies.

The consortium is set to invest Rs 20 billion in the exploration project over the next three years, with the entire investment coming from OGDCL and other consortium partners. Notably, in case of any financial losses, the provincial government will bear no financial burden.

During the briefing at the ceremony, officials highlighted strong prospects of discovering significant oil and gas reserves in the Miran Block.

Addressing the signing ceremony, CM Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the strategic importance of the exploration deal, stating that it is not just a milestone for KP but for the entire country.

He expressed optimism that the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the Miran Block would help address Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis.

Congratulating KPOGCL, OGDCL, and the other consortium partners, the CM said the agreement marked the beginning of a major success.

He further stated that the project would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the eradication of militancy.

Highlighting the untapped potential of KP’s natural resources, Gandapur criticized past policies for failing to fully harness these assets. “Despite having vast hydropower resources, we still rely on imported furnace oil and LNG for power generation,” he noted.

The CM lamented the country’s heavy debt burden, which has reached Rs 76 trillion, and stressed the need for a collective strategy to overcome financial challenges.

Gandapur reaffirmed KP’s crucial role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs, stating that the province contributes 42 percent of the country’s total crude oil production, 13 percent of its natural gas output, and 40 percent of its LPG production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP OGDCL Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Ali Amin Gandapur North Waziristan KP CM GHPL oil and gas sector KPOGCL Miran Block exploration agreement

Comments

200 characters

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

Read more stories