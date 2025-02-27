Uplift projects: NA body for transparency in fund utilisation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives stressed the importance of transparency in fund utilisation for mega development projects and prioritising the completion of ongoing initiatives.

The committee met with MNA Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The committee discussed infrastructure projects, budgetary proposals, and implementation challenges within the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The committee reviewed the Ministry of Planning’s PSDP Budgetary Proposals for 2025-26 and emphasised the need to build capacity within the ministry rather than relying on external consultants.

The members raised concerns over delays in project execution, inadequate funding for key initiatives, and the on-ground reality of completed projects.

The committee stressed the importance of transparency in fund utilisation for mega projects and prioritising the completion of ongoing initiatives. The issue of delayed fund authorisations was also discussed, with an urgent call for timely disbursements to prevent project stagnation.

The committee also raised concerns over the fate and execution of PSDP projects under Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) and resolved to take up the matter with relevant ministries in the next meeting. Additionally, a sub-committee, to be chaired by MNA Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani and comprising representatives from major parties, was constituted to assess the progress and challenges of PWD projects to ensure greater accountability and efficient implementation.

The committee reiterated the necessity of prioritising the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance trade connectivity between Gwadar and Xinjiang. Concerns were raised about financial constraints affecting project execution and the need for increased PSDP allocations to ensure the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

As a follow-up to previous discussions, the National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman briefed the committee on the status of major infrastructure projects. The committee reviewed the classification of N-50 as a motorway and the urgent need for funding to continue the dualisation project from Yarak to Kuchlak.

It was informed that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motor-way (M-6) remains a top government priority, with financing discussions underway. The committee also examined challenges in developing an alternative route between Karachi and Hyderabad. Emphasis was placed on resolving contractor issues, addressing law and order concerns, and mitigating funding shortages to ensure timely project execution.

A report was presented by the Sub-Committee, led by Maj Tahir Iqbal (retired), on the project to provide free cancer medicines by Roche.

The Ministry of Health briefed the committee on budget allocations requested under the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) recurrent budget and other expenditure plans.

The committee emphasised the importance of improving healthcare service delivery in underserved regions and requested a detailed follow-up from the Ministry of Health in the next meeting.

