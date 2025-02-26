AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling edges lower versus dollar, eyes on military spending

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 05:06pm

Sterling edged lower against a strengthening dollar and held steady versus the euro a day after the British government’s pledge to increase military spending.

The U.S. dollar edged up from its 11-week low on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields bounced back after recent declines.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he would increase annual defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 and target a 3% level last seen just after the Cold War, a signal to U.S. President Donald Trump that Britain can boost Europe’s security.

Sterling was down 0.1% to $1.2653. It hit $1.2626 on Monday, its highest level since December 18.

“We think sterling can start to underperform in March,” said Chris Turner, head of forex strategy at ING.

Some analysts argued that the Bank of England could unlock more cuts in line with the recent dovish shift.

BoE policymakers do not have a consensus about how fast the central bank should cut interest rates, even though they all agreed to use the word “gradual”, Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra said on Monday.

Sterling stalls at 2-month highs after PMI

Dhingra was one of two Monetary Policy Committee members to vote for a half-point interest rate cut on February 6, while the majority voted for a quarter-point cut to 4.5%.

Investors are closely watching developments in U.S. trade policy but expect U.S. tariffs to hurt the economy more in Europe than in the UK. However, they expect the U.S. protectionist measures to weigh on all European currencies.

The euro was down 0.05% at 82.92 pence. It hit 82.63 pence on Friday, its lowest level since January 2.

Markets expect the BoE to cut rates by 57 basis points (bps) in 2025 and the European Central Bank to ease by 80 bps.

However, recent remarks from ECB officials have cast doubt on the monetary path traders are currently pricing in.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said it’s no longer clear the current 2.75% rate is still holding back the euro zone economy after arguing last week the ECB had to start a discussion about when to halt rate cuts.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling edges lower versus dollar, eyes on military spending

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Will 18% GST on net metering slow down Pakistan’s solar boom?

Trump floats $5 million ‘gold card’ as a route to US citizenship

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Hamas says next swap deal with Israel will use ‘new mechanism’

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Read more stories