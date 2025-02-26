AIRLINK 184.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.52%)
Major Gulf markets mixed on lacklustre earnings

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 02:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday, as mixed corporate earnings failed to cheer investor sentiment, with the Saudi index set to fall for a third straight session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 2.9% fall in Saudi Basic Industries Corp after the petrochemical maker reported a slightly wider loss in the fourth quarter.

Among other losers, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co slid 3.8%, as the firm traded ex-dividend, while Saudi Ceramic Company tumbled 4.3%, on course to extend losses for a second session, a day after the firm posted annual loss.

However, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) advanced 2.8%, as the telco reported an annual profit of 24.69 billion riyals ($6.58 billion) far ahead of ahead of analysts’ estimates of 13.70 bln riyals.

In a separate bourse filing, STC’s board proposed a fourth-quarter cash dividend of 0.55 riyal, a 37.5% increase from a year earlier. Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD).

In the previous session, ENBD made a mandatory cash offer to buy Emirates Islamic Bank at 11.95 dirhams ($3.25) per share. In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 1.3% gain in telecoms group e& as the group agreed to sell its 40% stake in Khazna Data Center Holdings for $2.2 billion.

Most Gulf markets ease on weak earnings, US curbs on China

Elsewhere, Multiply Group rose 1%, following the investment holding company’s agreement to buy a 67.9% stake in Spanish fashion retail group Tendam from international funds CVC and PAI Partners.

Separately, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways aims to announce the launch of a $1 billion initial public offering this week, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two sources.

The Qatari index fell 0.6%, pressured by a 0.9% decline in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

