Print 2025-02-26

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced Centralized Customs Examination system by establishing a Centralised Examination Unit (CEU) at Karachi where all examinations of imported consignments would be completed on the same day.

The FBR has implemented the decision through issuance of Customs General Order Number 1 of 2025 on Tuesday.

The imported consignments would be randomly assigned by the CCS to the Appraiser (examination) for examination.

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

According to the new procedure, in order to improve the quality of customs examinations, bring transparency, expedite clearance of goods and enhance trade facilitation, the Centralized Customs Examination is hereby introduced.

Under the new procedure, the CEU shall be located at a designated place in Karachi, to be notified by the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi. Deputy/Assistant Collectors shall be posted in CEU by the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi, who shall be responsible resolution of system related and logistics/operational issues.

The Appraisers (Examination) shall be posted by the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi at CEU as per the requirement; Consignments arriving at all the terminals of Karachi Port will be examined through the CEU.

The goods declarations (GDs) filed at the Collectorates of Customs, Appraisement — East, West and SAPT, Karachi and assigned examination by or created in the Customs Computerized System (CCS) shall be processed through the CEU. In the next phase, CEU will be suitably rolled out to other customs stations at Port Qasim and across the country.

All Appraisers (examination) of the Collectorates of Customs, Appraisement- East, West and SAPT, Karachi shall be placed in the CEU. Each Appraiser (examination) shall be allocated to a specific Port terminal/Off-dock terminal (ODT) for three days on the principle of randomization by the CCS. Such allocation may be extended to one week depending upon operational requirements.

The Containers/LCL consignments shall then be randomly assigned by the CCS to the appraiser (examination) for examination as per the Port Terminal/ODT allocated to them by the CCS.

All examinations shall preferably be completed on the same day. Any pending examination shall be required to be completed by the same examiner next day, the FBR maintained.

GDs/examinations in which documents are called, but not uploaded on the same day shall be re-allocated by the CCS next day to another available examiner on the same Port terminal/ODT.

The examination of GDs shall be completed as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969 and rules made thereunder including valuation rulings, Customs General Orders, public notices and instructions issued by the Board/Chief Collector and the Collectorates from time to time, and other applicable laws and regulations, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi customs FBR imported goods Goods Declarations consignment clearance Centralised Examination Unit Centralized Customs Examination CEU

