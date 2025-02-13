AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: The licencee of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has been bound to apply for subscription to the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for clearance of imported consignments.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification to amend Customs Rules, 2001 on Wednesday.

The licencee of the STZA, after acquisition of a valid licence from the Authority, shall apply for a subscription to the PSW as per applicable rules under the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021.

STZA licencees should obtain registration under PSW: FBR

Only those goods shall be considered for the benefits under these rules and PCT heading 9917 (4) of the First Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 which are transmitted to the PSW by the STZA’s one window facility and the quantities shall be auto-debited by the system as per goods imported and cleared by Customs, the FBR stated.

The user ID of a licencee of the Authority may be blocked by the Collector of Customs or any Customs officer designated by the Collector upon any violation under the Act or these, rules on the request of the Authority provided an opportunity of being heard was provided to the licencee by the Authority of competent jurisdiction.

Upon constitution of any offence investigated by the authority of competent jurisdiction under the Act or relevant rules, the Collector of Customs or any Customs officer designated by the Collector may temporarily restrict the licencee’s access in the PSW or its allied system following which the licencee shall be barred froth availing the services of the PSW, its allied components or services, to the extent of the functions regulated by STZA provided that a notice, electronically or otherwise, as the case may be, shall be issued within three days of restricting access to the PSW platform after providing the licencee the opportunity of being heard.

Upon the import of every consignment, the authorised officer of STZA shall certify in the prescribed manner and format, as per Appendix-A, through STZA’s one window facility and thereafter the approved list shall be shared with PSW electronically by STZA’s one window facility, the FBR maintained.

A goods declaration or single declaration filed in respect of the goods imported for a Zone along with other documents showing details of the goods as required under the Act and the rules made thereunder shall be assessed by concerned officer of the Customs Collectorate to ascertain the admissibility of claimed exemptions in respect of goods imported, the FBR added.

