DRAP Clearance Gateway officially launched

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officially launched the DRAP Clearance Gateway, here on Tuesday.

Dr Luo Dapeng, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, was the chief guest. The event was attended by representatives from various government organisations, international development partners, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The DRAP Clearance Gateway is a cutting-edge digital platform aimed at streamlining regulatory compliance, eliminating inefficiencies, and providing real-time transparency across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

By reducing administrative delays and expediting the clearance of essential medicines, the initiative not only enhances access to life-saving pharmaceuticals but also aligns Pakistan’s trade practices with international standards.

The director DRAP also emphasised the importance of this collaboration, noting, “The launch of this platform reflects our dedication to modernising regulatory practices and fostering confidence in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. This initiative is a testament to our shared commitment to ensuring the safe, timely, and transparent availability of quality medicines.”

The DRAP Clearance Gateway has received positive feedback from key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, and trade experts, for its potential to foster efficiency, reliability, and innovation within Pakistan’s healthcare sector. It sets a new benchmark for pharmaceutical trade in Pakistan, strengthening the country’s position as a reliable partner in global commerce while contributing to economic growth and sustainable innovation. Experts from the DRAP and PSW domain teams collaborated closely over a period of four years to design the platform identifying and eliminating several redundant documentations, and procedural requirements during the process. DRAP employees and other stakeholders have also been given extensive training on the use of the system.

Syed Aftab Haider, chief executive officer of PSW, highlighted the transformative impact of this initiative, stating, “The Drap Clearance Gateway represents a pivotal milestone for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. By digitalising regulatory processes, we are simplifying compliance and helping the pharma industry reduce the time and cost of doing business enabling them to become more competitive in the global supply chain. PSW remains committed to leveraging innovative solutions to establish a globally integrated healthcare framework.”

The launch of the Drap Clearance Gateway is in line with Government of Pakistan’s efforts to digitalise the regulatory processes related to the pharmaceutical industry and providing a more enabling environment for exports. By replacing outdated, paper-based procedures with streamlined and efficient digital systems, PSW is transforming Pakistan’s cross-border trade ecosystem. These advancements reduce trade barriers and operational costs while enhancing regulatory compliance and ensuring seamless integration with international markets.

