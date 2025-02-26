AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Print 2025-02-26

Business-friendly environment: Cabinet Secretariat recognizes LCCI

Published 26 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The Cabinet Secretariat, through its Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Division, has recognized the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for its exceptional contributions to fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

This commendation is an ample proof of LCCI’s pivotal role in advocating for policy reforms and facilitating both domestic and foreign investments.

Through a letter, SIFC Division praised LCCI’s proactive initiatives in engaging with government bodies, regulatory authorities and the private sector to streamline business processes and improve Pakistan’s investment climate.

The division said that LCCI’s efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of business operations, thereby positioning Pakistan as a more attractive destination for global and local investors.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed their gratitude for the acknowledgment and pledged the LCCI commitment to driving economic growth. They said that this recognition from the Cabinet Secretariat’s SIFC Division is a testament to LCCI’s unwavering dedication to fostering economic development.

We are proud of our efforts to advocate for policy reforms and reduce barriers to business. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate with policymakers to eliminate obstacles, improve trade facilitation and create a more conducive environment for investors.

LCCI office-bearers highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable economic progress. They said that LCCI has always been at the forefront of policy advocacy, working tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the business community is heard.

We remain committed to partnering with the government to introduce regulatory reforms that enhance business operations and drive industrial growth.

They underlined the need for ongoing improvements in the regulatory landscape. “While significant progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. Continuous dialogue with stakeholders is essential to address the challenges faced by businesses.

LCCI is dedicated to leading these discussions and finding sustainable solutions that benefit all sectors of the economy.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that as Pakistan strives to strengthen its position in the global market, the partnership between the public and private sectors remains critical.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for a business-friendly environment, drive regulatory reforms and support the growth of industries across Pakistan.

With the continued support of the government and other stakeholders, LCCI is poised to play an even greater role in the nation’s economic development.

