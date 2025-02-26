Russia praises political, military leadership of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Russia on Tuesday thanked and appreciated the political and military leadership of Pakistan for its consistent position of Islamabad’s neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert P Khorev stated this while briefing the media men here at the Embassy.

He said that Moscow appreciates Donald Trump’s determination to settle the Ukrainian conflict by diplomatic means.

“We positively assess the recent contacts with representatives of the new US administration, the telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump on February 12, the telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on February 15, and the Russia-US talks in Riyadh on February 18,” he added.

Briefing the media on the situation in and around Ukraine, Russian envoy said that Donald Trump was the first Western leader to publicly call pulling Ukraine into NATO “one of Biden’s biggest mistakes”. It seems that for the first time in a long time, the United States is willing to seriously consider Russian concerns about Nato’s eastward expansion.

Nevertheless, we realise that now we are only talking about the beginning of the negotiation process, which promises to be difficult and lengthy, Albert Khorev remarked.

The Ukrainian conflict is not a regional conflict, but an element of the geopolitical confrontation between Russia and the West.

The Russian military has liberated about 63 per cent of the territory of the Kursk region, which was invaded by Ukraine last August, the ambassador said, adding as Russian troops advance along the entire front line, more and more facts of atrocities committed by the Ukrainian military against civilians are being uncovered.

He revealed that in order to secure the border areas of the Russian regions, which are subjected to daily shelling by the Ukrainian artillery, Western missiles and drones, Russian troops are developing an offensive in the Kharkov region.

It is safe to say that the initiative on the battlefield belongs entirely to the Russian military.

Today, military actions against Russia are carried out almost entirely at the expense of Western financial and military aid to Kiev. Since the beginning of the special military operation, its total amount has exceeded $350 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025