Punjab CM says free treatment every patient’s right

LAHORE: “Free treatment is the right of every patient and child,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while referring to smiles on the faces of innocent children, as owing to her hectic efforts bone marrows of 150 child patients have been transplanted successfully in one year at Pakistan’s first government institution Lahore Children’s Hospital.

The CM added, “Success rate of bone marrow transplant operations is above 89%, very much in line with the world standards. More than Rs 4.2 million have been spent on bone marrow transplants, and Children not only from KP and other provinces but from Afghanistan as well were among those who underwent free bone marrow transplantation in Children’s Hospital.”

The Chief Minister said, “I will soon issue bone marrow transplant card. Every child is more important to me than my own children. After the card, the parents of sick children will be free from expenses. There is no compromise on the health of children, all resources will be provided.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted,“2000 child patients have also been treated in the cancer ward of Children’s Hospital, while 25000 cancer patients have benefited from the cancer ward OPD of the Children’s Hospital in a year.”

