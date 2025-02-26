AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.65%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 174.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.05%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,352 Decreased By -176.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,566 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

Punjab CM says free treatment every patient’s right

Muhammad Saleem Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:04am

LAHORE: “Free treatment is the right of every patient and child,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while referring to smiles on the faces of innocent children, as owing to her hectic efforts bone marrows of 150 child patients have been transplanted successfully in one year at Pakistan’s first government institution Lahore Children’s Hospital.

The CM added, “Success rate of bone marrow transplant operations is above 89%, very much in line with the world standards. More than Rs 4.2 million have been spent on bone marrow transplants, and Children not only from KP and other provinces but from Afghanistan as well were among those who underwent free bone marrow transplantation in Children’s Hospital.”

The Chief Minister said, “I will soon issue bone marrow transplant card. Every child is more important to me than my own children. After the card, the parents of sick children will be free from expenses. There is no compromise on the health of children, all resources will be provided.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted,“2000 child patients have also been treated in the cancer ward of Children’s Hospital, while 25000 cancer patients have benefited from the cancer ward OPD of the Children’s Hospital in a year.”

