Markets Print 2025-02-26

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,920 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,495 tonnes of import cargo and 65,425 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,495 comprised of 54,441 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,339 tonnes of Chickpeas & 57,715 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,425 comprised of 23,356 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 270 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 41,799 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Grace Bridge, Haven, Wan Hai 626, Xin Hui Zhou, Nave Riget & Ualf Liberty berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Xin Hang Zhou, X-Press Kohima, O7 Vega S, Kmtc Nhava Sheva, Haven & Value sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Unific-VI’ left the port on Tuesday morning.

Cargo volume of 114,101 tonnes, comprising 64,775 tonnes imports cargo and 49,326 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,380 Containers (1,784 TEUs Imports &1,596 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan-VII and Stenia Colossus Container and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-4 and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 25th February, while two more container ships, MSC Cairo-IV and Marathopolis are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 26th February, 2025.

