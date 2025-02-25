Digital Clearance Gateway launched to ‘streamline pharma trade, compliance’

The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has officially launched a Digital Clearance Gateway to streamline pharmaceutical trade and regulatory compliance, a PSW statement said on Tuesday.

The initiative is aimed at “streamlining regulatory compliance, eliminating inefficiencies, and providing real-time transparency across the pharmaceutical supply chain”, it said.

“By reducing administrative delays and expediting the clearance of essential medicines, the initiative not only enhances access to life-saving pharmaceuticals but also aligns Pakistan’s trade practices with international standards.”

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

The Gateway is expected to set a new benchmark for pharmaceutical trade in Pakistan, helping strengthen the country’s position as a reliable partner in global commerce while contributing to economic growth and sustainable innovation.

Pakistan pharma sector has potential to boost medicine exports to $5 billion over the next few years, the United Business Group (UBG) - an alliance of businessmen belonging to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) - said last week.

The pharmaceutical sector’s value was estimated at $3.29 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, with the actual exports totaling at $341 million in the year. The sector contributes over 1% to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) and saves around $2 billion annually through import substitution, according to the UBG.

Experts from the DRAP and PSW domain teams collaborated closely over a period of 4 years to design the digital platform identifying and eliminating redundant documentations, and procedural requirements during the process, according to the Tuesday’s statement.

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

“The DRAP Clearance Gateway represents a pivotal milestone for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. By digitalising regulatory processes, we are simplifying compliance and helping the pharma industry reduce the time and cost of doing business enabling them to become more competitive in the global supply chain,” Syed Aftab Haider, Chief Executive Officer of PSW, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dr Luo Dapeng, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, was invited as the event’s Chief Guest, which was attended by representatives from government organisations, international development partners, and the pharmaceutical industry.