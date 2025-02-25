New Zealand battle-ready after ‘tough’ Pakistan leg: Stead

DUBAI: New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said the team is raring to go in their next set of Champions Trophy matches after having aced pressure moments in the first two wins.

The Black Caps beat Bangladesh on Monday in Rawalpindi to secure their semi-final spot and take India along with them in the 50-over tournament.

The result knocked hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the final-four race.

Chasing 237 for victory in their second match, New Zealand were in trouble at 15-2 and 72-3 when Rachin Ravindra hit 112 and put on 129 with Tom Latham to achieve victory with five wickets and 23 balls to spare.

“It’s always good when you’re put under pressure, especially when you come out the right side of it,” Stead said in an arrival video in the United Arab Emirates where New Zealand will take on India who have refused to play any matches in Pakistan.

“I think you get chances to really reflect on your performance out in the middle and you can then go and consider whether you make adjustments for the next time as well.

“I’m very, very pleased with the way that we got through that. It was a professional performance and we get to have a couple of days off now, which will be nice.

“It’s been a tough old time in Pakistan with some tough matches.”

India and New Zealand will clash on Sunday in the final group match at the Dubai International Stadium where the Indians have already beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan and where they will play the remainder of their matches.

Ravindra ‘confidence’

New Zealand have been the team to beat after they hammered Pakistan by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi where Will Young and Latham hit hundreds.

Left-handed Ravindra returned to the team in match two after he recovered from a nasty blow to the forehead while fielding in a recent tri-series match against Pakistan.

Ravindra hit his fourth ODI ton in his Champions Trophy debut after he had struck a hundred in his first ODI World Cup match as well in 2023.

But it was a catch taken in the deep by Ravindra that pleased Stead.

“You take a nasty blow to the head like that and there’s always a chance that it could dent your confidence slightly,” said Stead.

“It was nice to see Rachin get a catch under a high ball pretty early on yesterday, which was probably good for his confidence as well.”

The coach added: “We’ve followed all the protocols around concussion and he’s come back and it’s nice the way he just slots back in.”

Stead also said they are “delighted” to see the return of pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who took 1-48 in nine overs against Bangladesh, after over a year out because of injury.

Stead said the players will unwind for a couple of days before they get to training for the India clash, which will decide team one and two from the group.

The first semi-final is in Dubai on March 4 with the second, which will feature New Zealand, the following day in Lahore.

The final will be played in Lahore on March 9 unless India qualify in which case it will be in Dubai.