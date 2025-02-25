AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Memories of World Cup shock boost Afghanistan for England clash

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2025 05:03pm

LAHORE: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi warned England on Tuesday that memories of their famous 2023 World Cup win over the then holders gives them the confidence to pull off a Champions Trophy surprise.

Both teams need a win on Wednesday in Lahore to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the 50-over tournament after losing their respective openers.

Afghanistan shocked England in 2023 when they humbled the defending world champions by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Afghanistan’s rise in white-ball cricket has been rapid.

“We worked hard to achieve at this level and are ready to play every game in a positive way,” Shahidi said on the eve of the pivotal Group B clash.

Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

“We will take that confidence with us what happened in the 2023 World Cup. But at the same time, tomorrow is a new day and we will try our best to beat them again.”

Afghanistan started the eight-nation Champions Trophy with a 107-run hammering by South Africa in Karachi.

Their bowlers took a beating in South Africa’s impressive total of 315-6. Ace spinner Rashid Khan went wicketless and leaked 59 runs from his 10 overs of leg-spin.

In turn Afghanistan were bowled out for a meagre 208.

Shahidi, however, expects a much better show from his side at the Gaddafi Stadium and believes the Afghan spinners could be the difference on what he expects to be a turning pitch.

“When we bat first that gives us more chance. At the same time in the last World Cup we beat teams batting second,” Shahidi told reporters.

“But in the South Africa game the wicket was supportive for fast bowling and there was no support for spinners. I didn’t see even one ball turn.

“The world knows we have quality spinners. Hopefully we have some support for our spinners in tomorrow’s game.”

England came under pressure from British politicians to boycott Wednesday’s game over the treatment of Afghan women by the ruling Taliban.

The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand but said they would not schedule a bilateral series against Afghanistan.

Shahidi batted away questions about it on the eve of the match.

“We are cricket players, we are sportsmen,” said Shahidi.

“What we control is what we do on the ground, we don’t worry what is happening off the ground. So our confidence is good.”

England Afghanistan Hashmatullah Shahidi ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Memories of World Cup shock boost Afghanistan for England clash

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Oil steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

PSX increases maximum order limits

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Read more stories