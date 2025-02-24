New Zealand win toss, bowl against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bowl against Bangladesh on Monday in Rawalpindi as the Black Caps look to seal a place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

A win for New Zealand would also knock Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan out in the group phase of the 50-over tournament. India would go through with the Black Caps.

New Zealand won the opening match of the competition against Pakistan, who then lost to India on Sunday to be on the brink of an early exit.

New Zealand made two changes, bringing in fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and batter Rachin Ravindra on a pitch which is expected to be batting-friendly.

Ravindra, a left-handed batsman and spinner, has recovered from a nasty hit on the forehead in a recent tri-series match.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, need a win to stay alive in the eight-nation tournament after they went down to India in their first match.

Every game ‘pressure’ as Bangladesh face make-or-break clash

They made two changes with senior batsman Mahmudullah and fast bowler Nahid Rana coming in for Soumya Sarkar and Tanzim Sakib.

The top two teams from each of the two groups move into the semi-finals.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)