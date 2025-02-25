BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 24, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy
- Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000
- Flydubai reports record profits of AED2.5bn
- CCP introduces up to Rs2mn whistleblower incentive to counter cartelisation
- PTA grants license to VPN service providers
- Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn
