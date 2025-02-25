Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Read here for details.

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Read here for details.

Flydubai reports record profits of AED2.5bn

Read here for details.

CCP introduces up to Rs2mn whistleblower incentive to counter cartelisation

Read here for details.

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Read here for details.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Read here for details.