Technology

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

BR Web Desk Published 24 Feb, 2025 02:11pm

In a key development towards the registration of Virtual Private Network (VPN), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated the licensing of VPN service providers under the class license for the provision of data services in Pakistan.

“As part of this process, PTA has approved the applications of two companies for the grant of Class Licenses to provide VPN services,” PTA said in a statement on Monday.

“This initiative enables businesses to utilize VPNs for lawful purposes, ensuring data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance while promoting transparency. PTA remains committed to supporting organizations in meeting their connectivity needs responsibly,” it added.

A VPN is a technology that creates a secure and encrypted connection between a user’s device and the internet. It allows users to browse the web anonymously, bypass geo-restrictions, and protect their data from hackers, government surveillance, and ISPs.

Last year, the interior ministry had requested a ban, citing concerns about the use of VPNs by terrorists and access to pornographic content. However, the law ministry later clarified that PECA allows the blocking of specific online content.

Pakistan has a record of curbing online access in response to political turmoil, banning social media sites or simply temporarily shutting down the internet altogether.

Last month, PTA revealed staggering financial losses caused by excessive VPN usage during internet disruptions. It said that with increased use of VPNs, the data usage increases at the cost of more foreign exchange (@$1 per MB), an increase of 1Tbps would cost $10,000 per minute

Back then, the PTA linked the increasing usage of VPNs to pressure and disruptions in internet infrastructure, which pushed users to bypass local Content Delivery Networks (CDNs).

