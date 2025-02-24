AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
Business & Finance

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 07:59pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company on Monday jacked up its car prices, with the hike going as high as Rs120,000, citing upgrades to its Alto variants.

“Keeping in view our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with high-quality products, we are pleased to inform that all variants of the Suzuki Alto have been upgraded to meet the customer expectations,” the automaker stated.

“This enhancement improved safety and comfort, ensuring that our products continue to lead in terms of quality and reliability,” it added.

As part of the price revision, the Alto VXR MR will now be available at Rs2,827,000 amid an increase of Rs120,000.

The price of Alto VXR AGS is up by Rs95,000 to clock in at Rs2,989,000. Similarly, the price of Alto VXL AGS has also increased by Rs95,000 and will now be available at Rs3,140,000.

Moreover, the price of Suzuki RAVI pickup is up by Rs100,000, with its new retail price set at Rs1,956,000.

The new price will take effect from February 25, 2025.

Car sales in Pakistan significantly increased by 73% month-on-month (MoM) to 17,010 units as compared to the previous month, the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) latest data showed.

On a yearly basis, car sales (passenger cars, jeeps, and pickups) in the country soared by 61% against the same month last year.

