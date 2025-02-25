AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

APP Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:48am

BAKU: Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, education, agriculture and environmental protection, besides others.

The pre-signed documents were exchanged during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the ceremony of exchange of six documents, following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks encompassing cooperation in multiple sectors.

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

The two countries signed an MoU between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.

The documents were exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Director General of FWO Abdul Sami.

President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and MD PRL Zahid Mir exchanged the documents of an MoU between Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed an amendment agreement No. 1 to Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. The SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi exchanged the pre-signed documents.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO PSO Syed Muhammad Taha exchanged documents of an MoU between PSO and SOCAR Trading SA and Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products by and between PSO and SOCAR Trading.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged the documents of an MoU between Nakhchivan, a city of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Lahore to promote cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, urban development, education, economy, and science and technology.

During the prime minister’s visit, the respective institutions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed agreements and MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of customs, agriculture, scientific research, and environmental protection.

Two sides signed three agreements on “Initial Electronic Information Exchange between Customs”, “Cooperation in Agriculture” and “Plant Quarantine and Protection.”

The respective institutions also signed three MoUs including on “Scientific Research and Cooperation” and “Technical Vocational Education and Training.”

Besides a protocol of intent was also signed for cooperation in environmental protection between the institutions on both sides.

