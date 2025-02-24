AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-24

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, along with his delegation held meeting with Israfel Mammadov, CEO of the State Oil Fund, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various matters related to the promotion of bilateral investment and business activities between the two countries.

After completing a three-day visit to Morocco, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan arrived in Baku.

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

Speaking at the meeting, he emphasised that Azerbaijan holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people, and friendly relations between the two countries are progressing towards greater strength and improvement.

He acknowledged the significant role played by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, in enhancing these ties in recent months which resulted in very positive mode.

Aleem Khan further stated that after the establishment of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad, we are aimed to establish Exhibition Centres for investors to showcase products effectively which would help in increasing imports and exports for both states.

During discussions with Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) regarding business opportunities, he mentioned that the partnership between the two countries is entering a new phase and it would be brighter for Pakistan, especially.

Abdul Aleem Khan also highlighted that Azerbaijan could invest in Pakistan’s communications sector, specifically in the construction of motorways in Sindh including Karachi, which would help Pakistan to connect with Central Asian countries.

President of SOCAR, Rovshanf Najaf and the CEO of the State Oil Fund, Israfil Mammadov, warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and his delegation, assuring them of their full support.

Notably, the Chairman of the State Investment Fund Corporation (SIFC), Federal Secretaries, and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) also accompanied the Federal Minister during the visit.

The recent engagements between both countries were welcomed, considering the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan as a key milestone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan bilateral ties investments NHA motorways Khazar Farhadov Baku SIFC Azerbaijan and Pakistan motorways sector Minister for Board of Investment Israfel Mammadov

Comments

200 characters

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories