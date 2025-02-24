Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, along with his delegation held meeting with Israfel Mammadov, CEO of the State Oil Fund, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various matters related to the promotion of bilateral investment and business activities between the two countries.

After completing a three-day visit to Morocco, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan arrived in Baku.

Speaking at the meeting, he emphasised that Azerbaijan holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people, and friendly relations between the two countries are progressing towards greater strength and improvement.

He acknowledged the significant role played by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, in enhancing these ties in recent months which resulted in very positive mode.

Aleem Khan further stated that after the establishment of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad, we are aimed to establish Exhibition Centres for investors to showcase products effectively which would help in increasing imports and exports for both states.

During discussions with Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) regarding business opportunities, he mentioned that the partnership between the two countries is entering a new phase and it would be brighter for Pakistan, especially.

Abdul Aleem Khan also highlighted that Azerbaijan could invest in Pakistan’s communications sector, specifically in the construction of motorways in Sindh including Karachi, which would help Pakistan to connect with Central Asian countries.

President of SOCAR, Rovshanf Najaf and the CEO of the State Oil Fund, Israfil Mammadov, warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and his delegation, assuring them of their full support.

Notably, the Chairman of the State Investment Fund Corporation (SIFC), Federal Secretaries, and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) also accompanied the Federal Minister during the visit.

The recent engagements between both countries were welcomed, considering the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan as a key milestone.

