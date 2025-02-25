Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Monday decided to formally request the Speaker National Assembly to recommend appropriate course of action on the issue of the non-implementation of the minimum wage law across the country including parliament cafeteria.

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production convened which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin, while deliberating on the matter raised by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Rafiullah, resolved that the committee will take all possible steps in ensuring the implementation of minimum wage law.

MNA Syed Rafiullah said despite the government’s directive to set the minimum wage at Rs37,000 per month, the EPZA and several industrial units have failed to comply with it.

NA body demands relevant authorities implement minimum wage law

The Standing Committee resolved to escalate this issue to the House, highlighting that the government’s minimum wage directive is not being enforced nationwide. It urged the House to take decisive steps to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit, safeguarding the rights of low-income workers from further exploitation.

The committee members highlighted that a contractor system is being used at will which prevents workers from receiving fixed wages. An MNA demanded immediate action.

The committee chairman stated that while the committee holds authority, the issue impacts the entire country and needs parliamentary intervention, therefore on the matter is being forward to the NA speaker.

The committee members raised serious concerns regarding the non-implementation of the government’s minimum wage policy, particularly in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and even within the Parliament Cafeteria and decided to refer the issue to the speaker National Assembly.

The committee members also expressed serious anger over the absence of Federal Minister for Industries and Production and Federal Secretary Industries from the meetings. The members also expressed serious reservation over the terminations of employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The standing committee expressed its strong displeasure over the absence of the concerned minister and secretary from the committee meeting. The committee emphasised the importance of ministerial presence in such discussions and recommended that the minutes of all Cabinet Committee meetings held so far on Utility Stores be provided.

Additionally, the committee voiced serious concern over the termination of employees from the Utility Stores Corporation and directed the managing director Utility Stores Corporation to submit a detailed list of the affected employees.

The committee also expressed anger over K-Electric’s direct engagement with MNAs through consultants. MNA Naz Baloch criticised K-Electric’s approach over how a private entity could try to influence the committee’s proceedings and said such discussions should take place within the committee rather than through external lobbying.

The committee also scrutinised K-Electric’s higher electricity tariffs compared to other distribution companies. Members summoned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) chairman for the next meeting.

The committee also deliberated on the issue of subsidies on electricity bills provided to Karachi-based industries by K-Electric during the Covid-19 period, a matter currently under review by the Islamabad High Court.

A representative from Nepra briefed the committee on the Nepra court’s decision against K-Electric.

After extensive discussions, the committee sought a mediated resolution between the industries and K-Electric. It directed the Power Division, Nepra, K-Electric, and two committee members to work towards an amicable solution and report back to the committee.

