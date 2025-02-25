Sindh govt to activate MVI centres across province: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles operate on the roads, aiming not only to prevent accidents but also to reduce environmental pollution.

The government is also considering stricter measures to enhance the effectiveness of actions against defective and substandard vehicles.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed motor vehicle inspection fees for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. The Sindh government has decided to activate MVI centres across Sindh within a week.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to operationalize MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspection) centres within a week. Additionally, it has been decided to make MVI mandatory for all vehicles entering Sindh through Sukkur.

A high-level meeting of the Transport Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Okash Memon, and other senior officials. During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon instructed the activation of MVI centres within a week to ensure compliance with road safety laws. He stated that decisive measures are being taken to ensure vehicle fitness and that tough decisions are necessary for the improvement of the transport sector to effectively control traffic issues.

