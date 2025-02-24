AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi affirms ‘no limits’ partnership with Putin in call on Ukraine war anniversary

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his “no limits” partnership in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, China’s state media reported, on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders held the talks as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a quick deal to end the Ukraine war, raising the prospect that Washington could draw a wedge between Xi and Putin and focus on competing with the world’s second largest economy.

The call appeared aimed at dispelling any such prospects - the two leaders underscored the durability and the “long-term” nature of their alliance, with its own “internal dynamics” that would not be impacted by any “third party”.

“China-Russia relations have strong internal driving force and unique strategic value, and are not aimed at, nor are they influenced by, any third party,” said Xi, according to the official readout published by state media.

“The development strategies and foreign policies of China and Russia are long-term,” said Xi

Trump expects visit from Chinese President Xi without giving timeline

Trump has alarmed Washington’s European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of talks with Russia last week and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s 2022 invasion.

This was the second call both leaders have held this year, after they discussed how to build ties with Trump in January.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership, days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Xi has met Putin over 40 times in the past decade and Putin in recent months described China as an “ally”.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the war, straining its ties with Europe and the U.S. as a result.

China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Russia china relation

Comments

200 characters

Xi affirms ‘no limits’ partnership with Putin in call on Ukraine war anniversary

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

CCP introduces up to Rs2mn whistleblower incentive to counter cartelisation

Oil prices steady as traders await progress on push for Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories