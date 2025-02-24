AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.54%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
FCCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.46%)
MLCF 49.44 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.33%)
OGDC 210.48 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (3.81%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.64%)
POWER 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 178.01 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (3.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
PTC 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 161.7 (1.36%)
BR30 36,105 Increased By 784.7 (2.22%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Markets

Bund yields rise slightly after German elections

Published 24 Feb, 2025

Yields on benchmark German government bonds rose on Monday as the outcome of German general elections supported expectations for pro-growth policies, but did not lift the uncertainty around the reform of the debt brake to increase fiscal spending.

Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will start trying to form a coalition government on Monday, after his conservative bloc won a national election that saw far-right and far-left parties hoover up support from disaffected voters.

“We expect a two-party coalition between the (conservative bloc) CDU/CSU and the centre-left SPD to enact some pro-growth supply-side reforms,” said Holger Schmieding an economist at Berenberg.

He said populist parties from the political fringes, such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and The Left, “can veto any loosening of the debt brake enshrined in the constitution.”

Bund yields close to 5-week lows after Trump’s new tariffs pledge

Investors have pinned a lot of hope on a new government reforming the so-called debt brake to increase fiscal spending and boost the economy, especially in light of the pressure from the US government for European countries to pay more for their own defence.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, which serves as the benchmark for the wider euro zone, was up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.48%.

The 2-year yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.12%.

Italy’s 10-year yield was up 3 bps at 3.59%. The yield gap between Italian and German yields was at 106.5 bps.

German government bonds Bund yields

