BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 22 and February 23, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IMF mission set to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March
- Govt plans to reduce financial burden on salaried class in upcoming budget: FM Aurangzeb
- Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025
- IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment
- Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan
- Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb
- PM Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan, outpace India in development
- US unfreezes $397 million to ensure Pakistan’s F-16 jets focus on ‘counterterrorism’
