BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 22 and February 23, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 24 Feb, 2025 08:49am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF mission set to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March

Read here for details.

  • Govt plans to reduce financial burden on salaried class in upcoming budget: FM Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Read here for details.

  • IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Read here for details.

  • Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan, outpace India in development

Read here for details.

  • US unfreezes $397 million to ensure Pakistan’s F-16 jets focus on ‘counterterrorism’

Read here for details.

