Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Pakistan reported another new polio case on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country in 2025 to three.

As per a statement from Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, the case was reported from District Larkana, Sindh.

This is the second polio case reported from Sindh this year, bringing the total number of cases to two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the press release said.

In 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, with the first one conducted from February 3 to 9 after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the drive by administering polio drops to children under the age of five.

“During this campaign, more than 45 million children were administered the polio vaccine,” the statement said.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected