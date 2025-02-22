AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

  • Cable to connect Pakistan with global digital hubs
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 04:14pm

In a major development towards improved internet connectivity in Pakistan, an ultra-high capacity, Africa-1 submarine cable has successfully made its landfall at Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) landing site at Sea View Beach, Karachi.

The landfall marks a transformative step in enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity, PTCL said in a statement.

“This milestone follows PTCL’s official agreement to join the Africa-1 cable system consortium, highlighting its mission to integrate Pakistan with key global digital hubs, and reinforce the national telecommunication infrastructure,” it said.

The company shared that the Africa-1 consortium comprises leading telecommunications companies including Mobily (Saudi Arabia), e& (UAE), G42 (UAE), Telecom Egypt, Zain Oman International (ZOI), Algérie Télécom, TeleYemen and other global service providers.

The cable system spans 10,000 kilometres and employs state-of-the-art advanced technologies.

PTCL informed that the system will link Pakistan with strategic locations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, France, Kenya, and Djibouti.

The cable will be terminated at Africa-1 Cable station in PTCL Exchange Misrishah, Phase-VI, DHA Karachi, further positioning Pakistan as a vital hub in the global digital network.

“PTCL is proud to be a part of the Africa-1 cable system consortium,” said Syed Muhammad Shoaib, Group VP of International Business at PTCL.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with Pakistan’s Digital Vision 2030 and our commitment to empowering the communities by bridging the digital divide. By establishing strong, reliable connections to key international hubs, PTCL aims to provide faster, world-class internet services enabling innovation across sectors and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global economy.”

In a video message, Shoaib informed that this is PTCL’s fifth submarine cable coming to Pakistan. “The cable will connect us with global digital hubs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mudassir Mushtaq, Group VP of Service Assurance and Technology Core Operations at PTCL, reiterated his company’s commitment towards enhancing the connectivity spectrum of Pakistan.

“The landing of Africa-1 cable is part of our roadmap and an important milestone for us,” he added.

According to the statement, the Africa-1 cable system is slated for completion at the beginning of 2026. Once operational, it will bolster PTCL’s capacity to deliver high-quality, reliable internet services that meet international standards, solidifying the company’s position as a preferred telecom operator in Pakistan and beyond.

The development comes as Pakistan faces frequent internet disruptions owing to several factors, including cable faults, government restrictions and technical issues.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman told the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication that four new submarine cables were being introduced to enhance the country’s internet performance.

In December 2024, PTA in a statement said it had made “significant strides” in enhancing international connectivity through the facilitation of Transworld Associate (TWA), the landing partner of 2Africa submarine cable for Pakistan.

The initiative “will improve Pakistan’s international telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity”, it said then.

Experts believe that with Africa-1 and other upcoming submarine cables, Pakistan is set to strengthen its digital infrastructure, reducing connectivity disruptions and improving internet speeds.

internet PTCL group submarine cable Sea View internet disruptions Africa 1 Africa 1 submarine cable internet conectivity

Comments

200 characters

Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

Trump fires top-ranked US military officer as shake-ups spread

IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Pakistan can beat India by playing fearless cricket: Iqbal Qasim

Australia opt to bowl against England in ICC Champions Trophy Group B match

CCP greenlights Nishat Hotels and Properties’ acquisition of Hotel Margala

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Hamas to free six Gaza hostages after body of Bibas mother returned

Read more stories