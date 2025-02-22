Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

In a major development towards improved internet connectivity in Pakistan, an ultra-high capacity, Africa-1 submarine cable has successfully made its landfall at Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) landing site at Sea View Beach, Karachi.

The landfall marks a transformative step in enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity, PTCL said in a statement.

“This milestone follows PTCL’s official agreement to join the Africa-1 cable system consortium, highlighting its mission to integrate Pakistan with key global digital hubs, and reinforce the national telecommunication infrastructure,” it said.

The company shared that the Africa-1 consortium comprises leading telecommunications companies including Mobily (Saudi Arabia), e& (UAE), G42 (UAE), Telecom Egypt, Zain Oman International (ZOI), Algérie Télécom, TeleYemen and other global service providers.

The cable system spans 10,000 kilometres and employs state-of-the-art advanced technologies.

PTCL informed that the system will link Pakistan with strategic locations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, France, Kenya, and Djibouti.

The cable will be terminated at Africa-1 Cable station in PTCL Exchange Misrishah, Phase-VI, DHA Karachi, further positioning Pakistan as a vital hub in the global digital network.

“PTCL is proud to be a part of the Africa-1 cable system consortium,” said Syed Muhammad Shoaib, Group VP of International Business at PTCL.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with Pakistan’s Digital Vision 2030 and our commitment to empowering the communities by bridging the digital divide. By establishing strong, reliable connections to key international hubs, PTCL aims to provide faster, world-class internet services enabling innovation across sectors and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global economy.”

In a video message, Shoaib informed that this is PTCL’s fifth submarine cable coming to Pakistan. “The cable will connect us with global digital hubs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mudassir Mushtaq, Group VP of Service Assurance and Technology Core Operations at PTCL, reiterated his company’s commitment towards enhancing the connectivity spectrum of Pakistan.

“The landing of Africa-1 cable is part of our roadmap and an important milestone for us,” he added.

According to the statement, the Africa-1 cable system is slated for completion at the beginning of 2026. Once operational, it will bolster PTCL’s capacity to deliver high-quality, reliable internet services that meet international standards, solidifying the company’s position as a preferred telecom operator in Pakistan and beyond.

The development comes as Pakistan faces frequent internet disruptions owing to several factors, including cable faults, government restrictions and technical issues.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman told the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication that four new submarine cables were being introduced to enhance the country’s internet performance.

In December 2024, PTA in a statement said it had made “significant strides” in enhancing international connectivity through the facilitation of Transworld Associate (TWA), the landing partner of 2Africa submarine cable for Pakistan.

The initiative “will improve Pakistan’s international telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity”, it said then.

Experts believe that with Africa-1 and other upcoming submarine cables, Pakistan is set to strengthen its digital infrastructure, reducing connectivity disruptions and improving internet speeds.