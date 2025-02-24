Futures spread down 222bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 222bps to 10.80 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by only 0.8 percent to 147.58 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 146.48 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 31.8 percent to Rs 6.37 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.34 billion.

