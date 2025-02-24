CDA starts renovation of PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has started full renovation of the hospital to ensure provision of better medical services to patients.

According to hospital sources, during this large-scale renovation of the hospital, the whole infrastructure of the federal capital’s largest hospital will be improved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had approved a grant of Rs 400 million for the renovation of the hospital and improvement of other facilities, on which a grant of Rs 250 million has been released initially for this purpose.

The contract for the completion of the project has been given to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Other works including the renovation of the hospital ward will also be completed under the project.

They said that the step was taken on special instructions of prime minister to provide best facilities to the patients in this largest government hospital in the federal capital.

With the special interest and efforts of the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar and Secretary Ministry of Health Nadeem Mehboob, the renovation work of the hospital has been initiated.