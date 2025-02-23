AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Captain Buttler wants England bowlers to stop leaking boundaries

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England captain Jos Buttler does not feel he has limited options in bowling, but wants his bowlers to stop leaking boundaries that ease pressure on opposition after Saturday’s loss to Australia in the Champions Trophy in Lahore.

Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten century as Australia chased down England’s total of 351-8 to clinch a thrilling five-wicket win in their campaign opener, with English quicks Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse bleeding most of the runs.

Spinner Adil Rashid was the most economical of the bowlers for England, while Joe Root and Liam Livingstone also conceded runs below Australia’s required rate of more than seven per over.

Australia’s Inglis ‘over the moon’ after match-winning hundred

“I didn’t feel short at all. No, we liked the balance of the team that we went with. I thought Root and Livingstone bowled really well, built some nice pressure there together,” Buttler told reporters.

“I just think, you’ve got to sometimes credit the opposition. I thought Josh Inglis played a fantastic innings.”

England had Australia under pressure with the 50-over world champions losing two early wickets, but the game turned on its head as Inglis and Alex Carey built a 146-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

“I thought there were a few phases in the game where we bowled really nicely in partnerships and we starved them of the boundaries and that created chances,” Buttler said.

“A couple of times, I was just trying to find a way of just reducing that boundary in the over and any time the pressure came, they managed to play a really good shot or get away.

“I think that’s always the focus for me as a captain and this is a bowling unit, just ways that we can restrict that extra boundary in the over to keep pushing the scoreboard pressure up there.”

Inglis trumps Duckett as Australia defeat England in record chase

England play Afghanistan in their second Group B game at the same venue on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer Jos Buttler Mark Wood Adil Rashid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Josh Inglis 2025 Champions Trophy england vs australia

Comments

200 characters

Captain Buttler wants England bowlers to stop leaking boundaries

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Israel says it is postponing release of Palestinian prisoners

Big turnout expected for Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader

Broadening tax base: PRAs and depts share data with FBR

Pakistan coach says ‘match-winning’ fast bowlers key in India clash

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

Musk orders US federal workers to report on work by Monday or resign

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Read more stories