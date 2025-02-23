AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Inglis ‘over the moon’ after match-winning hundred

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2025 09:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Australia’s middle order enforcer Josh Inglis said their depleted side will draw a lot of confidence after pulling off a record chase against England in their Champions Trophy opener on Saturday.

Inglis hammered an unbeaten 120 off 86 balls as Australia pulled off the biggest chase in a men’s tournament held by the International Cricket Council.

Australia entered the tournament without several frontline players, including captain Pat Cummins, but chased down a mammoth target of 352 with 15 balls to spare in a Group B humdinger.

“I am over the moon. It’s a great win,” player-of-the-match Inglis said.

“We knew it was going to be tough coming up against England. It always is.

“Coming up against 350 a lot of things have to go right to chase that down. Really pumped on a personal level, but for the guys out there it’s a great performance.”

Born in Leeds to English parents, Inglis combined in a 146-run stand with Alex Carey (69) to turn the match on its head.

After Carey departed, Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 32 not out off 15 balls relieving pressure on Inglis.

Asked what he discussed with Carey during his match-defining partnership, Inglis said, “He doesn’t really say anything when he bats, so it’s just cracking on with it and a few words here and there.

Inglis trumps Duckett as Australia defeat England in record chase

“I was honestly just trying to not look at the scoreboard too much.

“I thought we were going so well I was just trying to keep chipping away at it. We knew with Maxy (Maxwell) still in the shed if we didn’t leave him too much to bat, get him in the last 10 overs, there would always be a chance.”

Australia face South Africa in their next match in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

“This gives us a lot of confidence in a short sharp tournament,” Inglis said.

“To go one from one is really important. We’ll recover and look forward to the next game.”

International Cricket Council Maxwell ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Josh Inglis Lahore Literary Festival 2025 england vs australia

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Inglis ‘over the moon’ after match-winning hundred

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Israel says it is postponing release of Palestinian prisoners

Big turnout expected for Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader

Broadening tax base: PRAs and depts share data with FBR

Pakistan coach says ‘match-winning’ fast bowlers key in India clash

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

Musk orders US federal workers to report on work by Monday or resign

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Read more stories