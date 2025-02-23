NGO chief critical of Feb 2024 election has home sealed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities have sealed the home of an NGO chief who authored a report alleging widespread rigging in national elections last year, he told AFP on Saturday.

Polls in February 2024 took place with the nation’s most popular politician Imran Khan jailed and barred from running, and a coalition of parties considered pliable to the powerful military took power.

This month, NGO Pattan published a report on the elections and described them in a statement as “unprecedentedly rigged” with “vote-rigging, fraud and manipulation”.

Pattan chief Sarwar Bari — currently in London — said his home in the capital Islamabad was sealed off on Friday night. “This is obviously in response to the report,” he told AFP.

His wife Aliya Bano said the property was closed off by a team of around two dozen including police officers, magistrates and Islamabad administration officials.

A judge’s order to seal the residence, seen by AFP, said Pattan’s registration as an NGO had been cancelled in 2019 and it was operating illegally.

Bari said he often used his residence for Pattan meetings and postal correspondence but was adamant it was primarily his home.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement on social media platform X that it was “alarmed” by reports his home had been sealed.

“Such tactics of intimidation against citizens are unacceptable,” the statement said. “The matter should be heard immediately in a court of law.”

Pattan has called for a public inquiry into the national elections which took place on February 8, 2024.