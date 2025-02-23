AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-23

NGO chief critical of Feb 2024 election has home sealed

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities have sealed the home of an NGO chief who authored a report alleging widespread rigging in national elections last year, he told AFP on Saturday.

Polls in February 2024 took place with the nation’s most popular politician Imran Khan jailed and barred from running, and a coalition of parties considered pliable to the powerful military took power.

This month, NGO Pattan published a report on the elections and described them in a statement as “unprecedentedly rigged” with “vote-rigging, fraud and manipulation”.

Pattan chief Sarwar Bari — currently in London — said his home in the capital Islamabad was sealed off on Friday night. “This is obviously in response to the report,” he told AFP.

His wife Aliya Bano said the property was closed off by a team of around two dozen including police officers, magistrates and Islamabad administration officials.

A judge’s order to seal the residence, seen by AFP, said Pattan’s registration as an NGO had been cancelled in 2019 and it was operating illegally.

Bari said he often used his residence for Pattan meetings and postal correspondence but was adamant it was primarily his home.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement on social media platform X that it was “alarmed” by reports his home had been sealed.

“Such tactics of intimidation against citizens are unacceptable,” the statement said. “The matter should be heard immediately in a court of law.”

Pattan has called for a public inquiry into the national elections which took place on February 8, 2024.

NGO chief Feb 2024 election

Comments

200 characters

NGO chief critical of Feb 2024 election has home sealed

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories