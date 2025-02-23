Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi advised the party to remain within the political system and not resort to a boycott during their meeting on February 21.

Talking to media outside the District Court following appearing before the court in PTI’s criminal complaint against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his key cabinet ministers over crackdown on the party’s protest march on November 26, Gohar confirmed the meeting with the CJP and revealed that PTI had raised a number of concerns regarding judicial conduct.

He noted that the party was dissatisfied with how the judiciary had treated them, adding that such actions were detrimental to democracy and the rule of law.

“We have a long list of charges against the government, and we are also not pleased with the current state of the judiciary,” Barrister Gohar said. “The way PTI has been treated is not in line with democratic principles.”

PTI chairman said that PTI alliance’s delegation had gone to Karachi as part of efforts to unite opposition parties for a movement aimed at ensuring the supremacy of the constitution and preventing electoral manipulation. “These movements will continue,” he added, emphasising the party’s commitment to protecting voters’ rights.

Regarding the removal of Sher Afzal Marwat from the party, Barrister Gohar referred to it as an internal issue of his party, stating that the party follows a process when any member violates party discipline. He said that decisions regarding individuals who left the party after the May 9 incidents would be made by PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Earlier, he appeared before District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana in PTI’s criminal complaint against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and senior police officers authorities’ crackdown on the protest march.

Gohar said that due to Islamabad High Court Bar Association election, lawyers did not appear before the court.

The court adjourned the case till March 15.

