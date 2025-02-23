AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Naveed Siddiqui Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The bodies of 16 Pakistanis who died in a boat tragedy off the coast of Libya on February 5, will be repatriated to Pakistan today (Sunday).

According to the Foreign Office, over 16 Pakistanis have been identified among the victims. Among them, one belonged to Bajaur, one Orakzai, and one from Peshawar, while the remaining 13 hailed from Parachinar.

Families of the deceased are anxiously waiting for the bodies and are in contact with the Foreign Office and other relevant authorities.

16 Pakistanis among dead in Libya boat tragedy, FO confirms

The Foreign Office established a crisis management cell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon after the maritime incident.

Former Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Turi, has confirmed the development, saying bodies may reach today (Sunday). A source said that bodies of the boat victims are to be flown to Parachinar via helicopters from Islamabad International Airport due to closures of land routes since many months.

Sources revealed that the bodies will be repatriated to Pakistan via an international airline.

